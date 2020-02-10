Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph James Calistro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph James Calistro of New Ipswich, NH died at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene New Hampshire on November 19, 2019 from a long fight with COPD. Ralph was born on April 22, 1945 in Winthrop, Massachusetts. The son of Ralph and Catherine Calistro. He grew up in East Boston with a strong Italian family in an urban community. Ralph married Pauline "Polly" (Maynard) of Temple, NH in 1968. They lived in Waltham before settling down with their young family in New Ipswich, NH in 1974. After Polly's death he was loved and supported by his good friend Judy Mitchell of New Ipswich. We are all grateful for her love and kindness.



Ralph attended Boston University, was a respected union electrician and during the Vietnam era was a diver for the US Coast Guard. He taught at Lynn vocational technical school, he enjoyed poker, cooking, antiquing and most of all traveling. During the 80s he and his family took three cross country trips all packed in the car like sardines like Clarke Griswald in the movie Vacation. Some of their favorite places were Yellowstone park, redwood forest, Mount Rushmore and San Francisco. Later during the recession of the late 80s and 90s he traveled with Polly in their Airstream trailer working as an electrician. They loved their Airstream and he spent hours polishing it to a shine while Polly painted and decorated the interior. One of their favorite places was Albuquerque, New Mexico and seeing the hot air balloons.



He is survived by his sons David (wife Heather) and Matthew (wife Kim), his brother Bruno, granddaughters Jaylin and Kaylee and grandson Nicholas, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister Angela Guarino.



A celebration of his life and burial will be at Miller cemetery in Temple, New Hampshire in late spring 2020.





Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 11, 2020

