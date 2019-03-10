Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ralph L. Visentin, 64, of Hancock, passed away peacefully at his home on March 8, 2019. He was born in Rockville Centre, NY on December 6, 1954, the son of Frank and Dorothy (Mc Cabe) Visentin.



He graduated from Baldwin High School class of 1973. He was a certified scuba diver and licensed pilot. He enjoyed motorcycles, bike week, and firearms. Lover of animals, birds, gardens, and farm life, he was a jack of all trades, and very handy. He was very proud of his Irish and Italian ancestry. For many years he owned and operated the Visentin bike shop on Long Island before moving to New Hampshire. He was the care taker of a large property in Hancock for over 20 years. He worked many years wiring cable for local companies, and at Robin Hill Farm. Ralph was more than happy to help in any way he could, and did so out of the kindness of his heart never looking for anything in return. He was the best uncle in the world.



Ralph is survived by his nieces Melissa Visentin of Kittery, ME and Karen Haydock of Baldwin NY; his nephew Adam Visentin of Marblehead, MA; his brother-in- law Dick Haydock of Baldwin. He is also survived by Julia, Jonathan & Jamie Jimenez and of Peterborough, NH and Sara and Scott Chretien of Concord, NH. He will also be missed by many close friends and co-workers.



Ralph was predeceased by his sister Eileen Visentin, his nephew Kyle Haydock and many loved cats and dogs.



Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday March 14th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH. A celebration of Ralph's life will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ralph's name to a



25 Concord Street

Peterborough , NH 03458

Funeral Home Details Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 12, 2019

