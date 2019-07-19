Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Divine Mercy Parish 12 Church Street Peterborough , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Raymond F. Lee, 91, of Temple passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on July 15, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Norwich, CT on March 4, 1928, the son of George Lee and Gertrude (Kaminski) Lee.Ray was educated in Norwich schools and graduated from the University of Connecticut with an Electrical Engineering degree. He served 3 years in the US Navy in the submarine service aboard the USS Razorback #394, where he was a sonar operator. After college, he worked for 5 years at Westinghouse's AIRRAM division in Baltimore, MD, and then for 32 years at Raytheon in Bedford, MA in the Missile Systems Division.Ray was a life-long lover of the outdoors, enjoying swimming, hiking, tennis, and skiing (which he did until he was 85). He loved the beach and was in the sun at every opportunity. In retirement, Ray maintained his apple orchard and worked outside around his property. He was the original Mr. Fix-It and could repair anything. He loved animals, especially cats, and had a wonderful sense of humor that his friends and family will dearly miss. Ray was a wonderful husband and father.In addition to his wife of 65 years, Patricia (Kirby) Lee of Temple, he is survived by his sons John (Katya Gohkban) of Newington, NH and Michael (Sara Prooth) of Duluth, GA, and his daughters Kara (Michael Grace) of Charlestown, NH and Suzanne (Wesley Harris) of Fairport, NY. He is also survived by four grandchildren, his sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his eldest son, William, and his brother George.A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 26 at 11 am at Divine Mercy Parish, 12 Church Street, Peterborough, NH. Private burial will be in the family plot at Miller Cemetery in Temple.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ray's memory to Hospice at HCS, PO Box 564, Keene, NH 03431.

