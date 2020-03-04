Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Gregory Wallace Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Gregory Wallace Jr., who dedicated his life to his family, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2020. He was 67 years old.



He and his wife of 40 years, Lisbeth Frisbie Wallace, built their home in Francestown, New Hampshire, where he found joy in raising a family and in participating in the community.



Wallace was born to Raymond G. Wallace and Eleanor L. Foy of Boston, Massachusetts. He attended Boston Latin School and graduated in 1974 from Lowell Technological Institute in Massachusetts.



Early in his career as an electrical engineer, Wallace brought solar power to remote places such as the Australian outback - a job that involved traveling the world. He went on to work on product development in magnetic media and fiber optic devices. Wallace holds a patent for a current



sensing apparatus.



He volunteered throughout his life, including for the Francestown News, Labor Day events, local schools, the Community Church of Francestown, robotics team, Cub Scouts, and as a photographer.



In retirement, Wallace taught technical courses at the University of New Hampshire at Manchester. He enjoyed hobbies, travel, and spending time with family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor, and sister, Diane. He is survived by his wife, Lisbeth, two children, Gregory and Christopher, father, Raymond, and brothers, Robert and Michael.



A memorial service will be held in early summer. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Wallace's memory to the Francestown Land Trust, PO Box 132, Francestown, NH 03043.

