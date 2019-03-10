Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Ray was raised in Nashua, NH and graduated from Nashua High School in 1965. He attended Lowell Technical Institute for two years and later worked as a quality control technician and supervisor. Ray served in the Navy from 1966-1970; as well as in the Naval Reserves for two additional years.



As a young boy, Ray was a member of the Boy Scouts, and later became a Boy Scout leader. He enjoyed dirt biking, rock climbing, watching cooking shows and playing golf. Ray was the president of the Monadnock Country Club in Peterborough for 2 years. He was a very kind, caring man who was very knowledgeable about many things.



In addition to his partner and wife of 30 years Joan (Coote) Gagnon of Peterborough, he is survived by his brother Glenn Gagnon (Ali); his children Timothy Gagnon and Derek Gagnon (Zeena); two grandchildren Shaune and Gigi; three step-children, Andrew Stow, John Stow, and Margaret Walters; and four step-grandchildren, Chloe, Catherine, Lillie and Henry.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Divine Mercy Parish, 12 Church Street, Peterborough, NH. Burial will immediately follow in the St. Louis Cemetery, 752 W. Hollis Street, Nashua, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Raymond's name to: HHHCS (Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 45 Main Street, Peterborough, NH 03458.



