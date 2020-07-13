Regina Gage Vorce, 56, died June 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born December 16, 1963 in Arlington, MA.



Most recently, Regina was the Executive Director at the Jaffrey Civic Center, Jaffrey NH. She also worked for Harvard University, Office of the Provost, the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and the Dartmouth Medical School.



Regina attended Arlington Public Schools and graduated Arlington High School. She achieved her Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in "International Administration", from New England College. Her Master in "Higher Education Administration", from Boston University. And a Master in "Elementary Education", from Antioch University. Most importantly, Regina is a loving mother, partner, and friend.



Regina is survived by her parents, Al and Duane Vorce; her partner, David Rooney, her two children: Isabelle and Blake, and a large extended family.



