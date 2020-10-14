Reverend Richard Anthony Smith, 90, was called to his rest and to the glory of the Resurrection promised by our Lord at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home in Manchester on March 30, 2020.
Father Smith was born on July 13, 1929, in Providence, RI, the son of George and Mary (Galligan) Smith. He was ordained a priest on May 26, 1956, by the Most Reverend Matthew F. Brady, D.D., at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Manchester. Father Smith studied at Providence College, Saint Thomas Seminary, Bloomfield, CT, and then he completed his Ecclesiastical Studies at Saint Mary Seminary in Baltimore, MD.
Father Smith served a few parishes as the Associate Pastor. As Pastor, Father Smith served at Saint Theresa Parish, Henniker, Saint Patrick Parish, Jaffrey, Saint Matthew Parish, Whitefield, and at Saint Patrick Parish in Bennington where he served faithfully until his retirement.
During his retirement, Father Smith continued to do ministry especially at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Jaffrey, NH, now known as Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Fr. Smith is predeceased by his parents and his sister Dorothy A. Smith. He is survived by his sister Cynthia Pearl of Los Gatos, CA, and her family.
Because of the COVID19 Pandemic, Fr. Smith had a private funeral Mass on April 2, 2020, at St. Andre Bessette Parish, Laconia, NH, presided by Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci. A private Rite of Committal was held at St. Patrick Cemetery on April 7, 2020.
There will be a special Memorial Mass for Father Richard A. Smith at St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:30 am. All are invited to attend and pray for Father Smith.
If you would like to send a sympathy card or a note to the family, please send it to his Executor: Mr. L. Phillips Runyon III, Runyon Law Office, PO Box 674, Peterborough, NH 03458-0674.
