Manchester- Richard "Bubba" K. Wheeler of Manchester passed away despite the valiant efforts of numerous surgeons at DHMC, on March 10, 2020.



Born in Bennington, NH on June 19, 1932, he was the son of Ethel and Horace "Ed" Wheeler.



A graduate of Peterborough High School, he joined the Army National Guard and served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954 as a Staff Sgt. Bubba was a member and past president of The Cheney-Armstrong Legion Post #5. He worked 38 years as a member of the I.B.E.W. for New England Telephone and Telegraph/NYEX. Bubba was a past member of the Francestown Volunteer Fire Department and served at Crotched Mt. Ski Area as a member of the National Ski Patrol for over 20 years.



Family members include his wife of 68 years, Theo (Hardwick) Wheeler; his four children, Sandra Whipple and husband Stephen of New Boston, Richard K. Wheeler, Jr. and wife Debbie of Manchester, Nancy Jones and husband Frank of Francestown, and Randall Wheeler and wife Kim of Francestown; his nine grandchildren, Sarah Silveira, Erin DiBello, Mary Wheeler, Angela Jones, Amanda Baier, Heidi Jones, Nicole Wheeler, Alyson Callahan, and Parker Wheeler; 4 great-grandchildren, Josh Silveira, Alana Wheeler, Emerson Baier and Easton "Teddy" Baier; sister Janet MacQuarrie of Kensington, NH, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Donald Wheeler and sister Pauline Mazza.



Bubba was a friend to all and will be remembered fondly for his stunning Christmas Eve luminaries. He was an extremely curious lifelong learner and fixer of all things. He loved reading, basketweaving, hunting and fishing and was proud of his Scottish heritage. Bubba devoted hours to playing bagpipes and baking rounds of shortbread. A passionate adventure seeker, he enjoyed skiing, ziplining, boating, water skiing, parasailing, indoor-sky diving, white water rafting, camping, badminton, boogie boarding, and ultralighting, well into his 80s.



Bubba's proudest accomplishments were supporting, cheering and sharing stories of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, who will always remember him as "Wonderbub".



Services will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetary in Boscawen on Wednesday March 18that 2pm and a Celebration of Life at the Ledgewood Retirement Community clubhouse in Manchester on Saturday March 21st between 1pm and 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to



The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to





