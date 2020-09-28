Richard Morton Edwards, a longtime resident of Francestown and Warner, NH passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on October 10, 2019 in Lecanto, FL with his loving wife Bess of 56 years by his side.Dick was born on May 22, 1942 in Quincy MA and is the son of the late L. Kenneth and Mary W. Edwards of Francestown and the grandson of Joseph L. Whiton, Jr of Quincy who served as Mayor during World War I. He moved with his family from Quincy to Francestown in 1952 where he enjoyed its rural atmosphere and sense of country living.Dick was known as "Big Ed" to many of his high school friends at Peterborough High School where he graduated in 1960. He was recognized for his skills with automotive rehabilitation and a strong sense of how to fix things.Dick entered the United States Army after high school and was assigned to Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington DC for most of military service where he provided transportation services to Vice Admiral Rufus E. Rose, USN, Commandant of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, now known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.Post military service, Dick spent most of his working career employed by General Foods Corp until his retirement in 1992 when he and Bess relocated to Florida. During his retirement years he worked and volunteered tirelessly to help others who needed a helping hand.Dick was a devoted Christian and was an active member of the First Unitarian Church of Francestown and was instrumental along with other community leaders with transitioning the church building to the non-profit entity known today as the Old Meeting House of Francestown. In Florida, he continued his Christian commitment and out-reach with the First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills for ten years and continued another seventeen years until his passing with the First Baptist Church of Dunnellon, Florida.Dick is survived by his loving wife Bess of Dunnellon, FL, his son Kenneth Whiton Edwards of Dunnellon, FL, his daughter Mary Edith McFall and her husband Norman of Henniker, his brother Robert L. Edwards and his wife Sarah of Antrim, his niece Laura E. Akerley and her husband Keith of Hancock and grandsons Matthew N. and Marcus R. McFall, nephews Joseph L. and Jesse M. Edwards, and grandnieces Kelley L. and Alexandra L. Akerley and cousins Joseph W. McDaniel of Northfield, VT and Jane W. Kaytis of Paradise Point, Long Island, New York. Dick was predeceased by his nephew Darren R. Edwards of Antrim.A celebration of Dick's life was held at the First Baptist Church of Dunnellon on October 14, 2019 and he has been returned to Francestown for his Committal ceremony being conducted at Cemetery #3, 2nd NH Turnpike in Francestown on October 10th, 2020 at 10 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be adhered to and is open to the public in accordance with cemetery protocol. Memorial contributions may be made to the Old Meeting House of Francestown, Inc. c/o PO Box 213, Francestown, NH 03043.