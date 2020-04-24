Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Russell Fernald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Russell Fernald, relentlessly optimistic and devoted to his family and community, died on April 14, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91.



Dick was born in Boston on January 9, 1929, the youngest of six children born to George and Frances (Burleigh) Fernald. He was a graduate of Newton High School, Amherst College, and Harvard Law School.



After law school, Dick served in the Navy as a First Lieutenant and a JAG officer with the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean, and taught military justice at the Newport Naval Station in Rhode Island, and Camp Pendleton in California.



As he was entering the Navy in 1953, he met the love of his life, Judy Chaddock, in a chance encounter on a Nantucket beach. They were married on March 5, 1955.



Wall Street firms beckoned when Dick was discharged from the Navy, but he preferred a rural life. He joined the law firm of Homer Bradley in Keene in 1957. Within two years, he was named Keene's City Solicitor. In 1961, Dick arranged a swap where he joined the Peterborough practice of Ken Brighton, and young Sam Bradley left the Brighton office to join his father's practice in Keene.



Dick embraced life with gusto and worked tirelessly for the town. The Selectmen named him to the Planning Board in 1962, where he served for 26 years, 20 of them as chairman. Under his leadership, Peterborough adopted its first zoning ordinance, a major reason Peterborough is a well-planned town today.



In 1984, he convinced nearly forty of his neighbors to pool their resources to purchase the field behind Cheney Avenue and Old Street Road, and donate it to the Peterborough Conservation Commission. A few years later, he helped the town apply for a federal grant to purchase the Wheeler Forest adjacent to what is now known as the Fernald Field.



Dick was an active Rotarian for over 50 years, and served on the board of many organizations. He also served on many committees at Union Congregational Church.



Dick viewed the law as a noble profession. As town counsel for Peterborough for nearly twenty years, he advised a generation of Select Boards. He led his clients through countless transactions, both complex and simple, guided them through divorces and litigation, wrote their wills, and probated their estates. He retired reluctantly at the age of 86.



Dick was an avid tennis player. He played in the Jaffrey Tournament every year from 1957 until 2014. He was a founder and first president of Monadnock Indoor Tennis Club, the first indoor tennis court in New Hampshire. His style of play was to be patient, look for his opponents' weaknesses, and most of all, try to wear the other guy out. Even when he was competing in his 70s and 80s, that was still his game plan-and it often worked.



Apart from Peterborough, Dick loved the Red Sox, the mountains of New Hampshire, and his extended family's rustic camp in the "Hundred Mile Wilderness" near Mount Katahdin in Maine. Hunting, fishing, chopping wood, canoeing, hiking and swimming were all like a balm to his soul. It was a great joy that he could share that special place with his parents and siblings, his wife, his children, nephews and grandnephews, and his grandchildren.



Dick was predeceased by his son, Stephen, and by his siblings Burleigh, Francie, John, Polly and George. He is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter-in-law Beth, of Sandwich, Massachusetts; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Beth, of Sharon; his son Russell, of Pasadena, Texas; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Patricia, of Catonsville, Maryland; his four grandchildren, Matthew, Katrina, Daniel and Natasha; and 26 nieces and nephews that he held dear.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.





