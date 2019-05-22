Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM 674 Center Road Lyndeborough , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard T. "Dick" Salmi, 74, of Rindge, NH, passed away peacefully May 16th at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, NH.



Richard was born in Cambridge, MA February 10, 1945 to parents Toivo and Nita Salmi. He served as a Master Freemason for 51 years at the Olive Branch Lodge in Millbury, MA.



Richard and his wife, Mary, owned and operated a furniture business in Fitzwilliam, NH for many years. He took great pride in his workmanship and in building many loyal customer relationships.



Richard will be remembered as a brilliantly smart, funny, quick witted and extremely charming man. He was known to all as a master conversationalist and story teller.



He will be greatly missed by family members, including his wife of 48 years, Mary M. Salmi; daughter Melinda Bowler and husband William Bowler, daughter Lea Chandonnet and husband Rick Chandonnet, son Erik Peterson and his wife Michelle Peterson, daughter Viki Terrien Laroche, daughter Michelle Iosua and boyfriend Faron Ducharme , and daughter Wendie Salmi and her husband Alton Lathrop. He also leaves behind his beloved Grandchildren; Cody Dwinell, Miasara McLaughlin, Zackery Iosua, Christopher Iosua, T.J Parker, Desiree Terrien, Mariah Weselovs, Jana Laroche, Corey Peterson, Desirae Burdick, Brittany Burdick, Savannah Burdick, Cassandra Burdick and several great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The , Masonic Education and Charity Trust, The Monadnock Humane Society, and .



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 24th at 674 Center Road Lyndeborough, NH at 1pm.



To share photographs, memories and condolences with Mr. Salmi's family, please visit his online memorial at

Richard T. "Dick" Salmi, 74, of Rindge, NH, passed away peacefully May 16th at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, NH.Richard was born in Cambridge, MA February 10, 1945 to parents Toivo and Nita Salmi. He served as a Master Freemason for 51 years at the Olive Branch Lodge in Millbury, MA.Richard and his wife, Mary, owned and operated a furniture business in Fitzwilliam, NH for many years. He took great pride in his workmanship and in building many loyal customer relationships.Richard will be remembered as a brilliantly smart, funny, quick witted and extremely charming man. He was known to all as a master conversationalist and story teller.He will be greatly missed by family members, including his wife of 48 years, Mary M. Salmi; daughter Melinda Bowler and husband William Bowler, daughter Lea Chandonnet and husband Rick Chandonnet, son Erik Peterson and his wife Michelle Peterson, daughter Viki Terrien Laroche, daughter Michelle Iosua and boyfriend Faron Ducharme , and daughter Wendie Salmi and her husband Alton Lathrop. He also leaves behind his beloved Grandchildren; Cody Dwinell, Miasara McLaughlin, Zackery Iosua, Christopher Iosua, T.J Parker, Desiree Terrien, Mariah Weselovs, Jana Laroche, Corey Peterson, Desirae Burdick, Brittany Burdick, Savannah Burdick, Cassandra Burdick and several great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The , Masonic Education and Charity Trust, The Monadnock Humane Society, and .A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 24th at 674 Center Road Lyndeborough, NH at 1pm.To share photographs, memories and condolences with Mr. Salmi's family, please visit his online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.