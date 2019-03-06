Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. Welch. View Sign





Robert A. Welch, a lifelong resident of Needham, passed away at home, suddenly on Monday March 4, 2019. A graduate of Needham High School Class of 1951, he was a US Army, Korean War Veteran. Bob was a self employed truck driver, working with many contractors in the Needham and Dover area for many years. He enjoyed doing wood carvings.He was the son of the late Harold and Blanche (Tuttle) Welch and brother of the late David H. Welch and the late Patricia A. Pryde. Uncle of Lynn A. Griffin of Walpole, Diane M. Troccoli and her husband Peter of East Falmouth, Donna J. Marks and her husband George of Ashland and Paula L. Gilberto and her husband Michael of Ashland. Great uncle of Steven and Rebecca Marks, John and Bryan Gilberto, Carrie Kalemkeride and Gregory and Katie Troccoli and great-great uncle of Olivia Marks.A Memorial Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Saturday, March 9th at 11am. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Highland Cemetery in Dover. In lieu of flowers donations in Bob's name may be made to the Needham Fire Dept. HONOR GUARD, 88 Chestnut St, Needham MA 02492. Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 7, 2019

