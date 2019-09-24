Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Banker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

- "Robert Banker, Business Leader and Harvard Square Devotée, at 82"



Robert Banker, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and local business leader, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 20, after a long illness.



A long-time resident of Cambridge, MA and Jaffrey, NH, Robert was born on March 31, 1937 in Cambridge to the late Herbert Banker and Sally Banker (née Black), both of Boston's West End. Known to longtime friends as "Red" (for his auburn hair), he spent his boyhood in Brookline and treasured summers spent at Camp Alton, in Wolfeboro, NH. A graduate of Belmont Hill School (class of 1954) and Harvard College (class of 1958), Robert was a keen horseman, teacher, a lover of jazz and writing, and developed a lifelong passion for tennis and squash.



Robert studied writing at Columbia University after college, but soon found a favored career path: real estate. Robert joined the Boston real estate firm Saunders & Associates before striking out on his own and founding The Banker Company in Harvard Square in the early 1970's, which owns and manages properties in Cambridge, Boston and in Jaffrey.



He was married to Judy Banker (née Galner, now Banker Mehrling) from 1961 to 1972. They had three children, Adam, Lisel (1964-2003), and Timothy.



In 1982, Robert married Charity Anne Brown and they lived for a time in the Back Bay, before moving to Cambridge in 1995 with their two sons, David and Jonathan. The family spent countless joy filled years at their beloved home on Thorndike Pond in Jaffrey. Robert most loved time with his family and friends, romping with his dogs, and was happiest when in their company. A devotee of the Jaffrey Tennis Club, he could always be found playing with friends on the "Banker" court and relished outwitting opponents in the Jaffrey Tennis Tournament.



He had a voracious appetite for ice cream, good jokes and for travel, visiting dozens of countries on and off the beaten path. He loved competing and for decades was a daily presence on the squash courts at the Harvard Club, where a doubles tournament now bears his name. He found joy playing jazz standards on the piano, doing crossword puzzles, and in quiet moments spent with a favorite novel or friend. His warmth, sharp mind and humor will be forever missed by all who knew him.



Robert leaves behind his beloved wife, Charity, of Cambridge and Jaffrey, younger brother James and wife, Michele of Belmont; children: Adam and wife, Joanne of Arlington; Timothy and wife, Anne of Leverett; David and wife, Sarah of San Francisco; Jonathan of Cambridge; and grandchildren: Sam and fiancée, Jessie in Tanzania; Lula of Brookline; Frederick of New York City; Aaron of Cambridge; Max of Washington, D.C.; and Eva of Arlington. He was predeceased by his brother David and his sister-in-law Gail.



Funeral services will be private. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Robert at a memorial service on Wednesday, September 25, at 2pm at Harvard University Hillel at 52 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

