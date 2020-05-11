Robert E. Warren
Robert Edwin Warren, 89 of Antrim, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on May 7, 2020. He was born in Concord, NH on June 20, 1930, the son of George and Mary (Goodwin) Warren.

Bob was raised in Antrim NH and graduated from the Antrim High School many years ago. Shortly after graduation, Bob joined the US Army and served 20 + years retiring in 1968. He spent some of his time in the service in both Okinawa and in Vietnam. On November 28, 1953 at the Antrim Baptist Church, he married the love of his life, Florine Buchan who had resided in Somerville MA.

After his retirement from the Army, Bob was highly active in the community. He was a volunteer police officer with the Antrim Police Department, worked with the NH Fish and Game Fresh Water Marine patrol, and worked at the Monadnock Paper Mill retiring from there after 27 years. He was a Cub Scout/Boy Scout leader for many years while his 4 boys grew up, a member of the Odd Fellows, The Loyal Order of the Moose, and the American Legion. He also enjoyed model trains, fishing, snowmobiling, CBs, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife of 67 years, Florine (Buchan) Warren of Antrim, Robert is survived by Robert E Warren Jr and wife, Frances (Converse) of Hyannis MA, William G. Warren of Peterborough NH, David L. Warren and wife Sandra of Deering NH, Lawrence T Warren (deceased) and wife Linda of Rotunda West FL, 16 grandchildren and many greatgrandchildren. He will also be missed by many more men and women who passed through the doors of his house and called him "Dad" and "Poppa".

A private burial, with full military honors, will take place at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to Camp Sentinel, Center Tuftonboro, NH

or to the church of your choice.

To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com



Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
