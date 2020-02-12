Robert Erik Bishop of Woolwich, Maine died unexpectedly on February 1, 2020 in Columbia, Missouri.
Bobby was born in Peterborough, NH on January 15, 1968. He was an accomplished self-taught musician, writer, singer and guitarist. He treasured his time on the farm in Maine with his "Gramps," living in Spain with his family, and his time as innkeeper and chef at the Black Stallion.
Robert played "from Woodstock to Nashville," performing at many venues. He worked for Fiesta and Gillette shows, walking the top of the Sky Diver without fear. He was a creative genius, musician, and multi-media artist.
Survivors include grandmother Alfa Joy Radford of Arlington, Ma.; father William Farley Kemp of Greenfield, N.H., sons Robert Erik Bishop, Michael Bishop, and Erik Nels Bishop; daughters Scarlett Bishop-Abrams, Erika Bishop, and Shannon Limoges; siblings William Bishop, Christian Bishop and wife Jessica, Alfa Bishop Oswald and husband Eric, Katrina Bishop, and Erika O'Leary; uncles Erik Anderson, Joe Anderson, Paul Anderson, and Nels Anderson; aunts Lisa Anderson, Ann Anderson, and Sharon Kemp; 11 grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Robert is predeceased by his mother Linda Joy Anderson, step-father James Bishop, grandparents Farley and Edna Kemp, grandfather Robert Anderson, and step-grandmother Carolyn Anderson.
A service is scheduled for February 22, 2020 at 11:30am at the Greenfield Meeting House. Reverend Dan Osgood will officiate.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 13, 2020