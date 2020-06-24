Robert G. Gustafson, 90, of Peterborough, NH, and formerly of Warren, PA, died peacefully on June 9, 2020 in Peterborough after a brief illness.
He was born on March 28, 1930, in Kane, PA, son of the late Emeryd and Helen (Knight) Gustafson. Bob was a graduate of Bradford (PA) High School and Tri-State College School of Engineering after serving his country honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War. While a student, Bob married Barbara 'Jean' Lorshbaugh of Bradford, PA, and settled in Warren, PA, where they raised their two daughters. Bob worked as an engineer for the Struthers-Wells Corporation of Warren, PA, and for Dresser Industries in Bradford, PA. Upon retirement, Bob and Jean began spending their winters in Winter Haven, FL, where they eventually lived year-round.
Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed long walks in the woods, evening jogs, traveling to historical sites, and spending time with his grandchildren. He would always seek out a good fish fry or piece of pie, especially at his favorite place - "The Plaza" in Warren, PA. Bob's passion was Skeet Shooting. Over the years, Bob enjoyed the memberships and friendships he made at several gun clubs - Bradford (PA), Kalbfus (PA), Celeron (NY), Winter Haven (FL), Chautauqua (NY) and Peterborough (NH).
Bob was a hands-on, supportive, and loving father and grandfather. He was very proud of his daughter's and grandchildren's accomplishments. Most importantly, Bob was a model of modesty and devotion. For the past 12 years, he selflessly cared for Jean, who in that time, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. In 2017, as Jean's disease progressed, they moved into assisted living in Raleigh, NC, close to their daughter Leslie. When more specialized memory care was needed, they moved to Peterborough, close to their daughter Marcy. Bob's constant priority was to be with, and to care for his wife and family.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Gustafson of Peterborough, NH; his two daughters, Marcea Gustafson-Belletete of Jaffrey, NH, and Leslie Gustafson of Raleigh, NC; his Brother David Gustafson of Eureka, CA; his three Grandchildren; Evelyn Porter of Chicago, IL, Alexandra Page and Christian Page, both of Raleigh, NC, and countless friends.
At Bob's request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to American Heart Association, 2 Wall Street, Manchester, NH 03101, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 South River Road, Bedford, NH 03110.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 24, 2020.