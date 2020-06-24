Robert G. Gustafson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Gustafson, 90, of Peterborough, NH, and formerly of Warren, PA, died peacefully on June 9, 2020 in Peterborough after a brief illness.

He was born on March 28, 1930, in Kane, PA, son of the late Emeryd and Helen (Knight) Gustafson. Bob was a graduate of Bradford (PA) High School and Tri-State College School of Engineering after serving his country honorably in the US Navy during the Korean War. While a student, Bob married Barbara 'Jean' Lorshbaugh of Bradford, PA, and settled in Warren, PA, where they raised their two daughters. Bob worked as an engineer for the Struthers-Wells Corporation of Warren, PA, and for Dresser Industries in Bradford, PA. Upon retirement, Bob and Jean began spending their winters in Winter Haven, FL, where they eventually lived year-round.

Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed long walks in the woods, evening jogs, traveling to historical sites, and spending time with his grandchildren. He would always seek out a good fish fry or piece of pie, especially at his favorite place - "The Plaza" in Warren, PA. Bob's passion was Skeet Shooting. Over the years, Bob enjoyed the memberships and friendships he made at several gun clubs - Bradford (PA), Kalbfus (PA), Celeron (NY), Winter Haven (FL), Chautauqua (NY) and Peterborough (NH).

Bob was a hands-on, supportive, and loving father and grandfather. He was very proud of his daughter's and grandchildren's accomplishments. Most importantly, Bob was a model of modesty and devotion. For the past 12 years, he selflessly cared for Jean, who in that time, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. In 2017, as Jean's disease progressed, they moved into assisted living in Raleigh, NC, close to their daughter Leslie. When more specialized memory care was needed, they moved to Peterborough, close to their daughter Marcy. Bob's constant priority was to be with, and to care for his wife and family.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Gustafson of Peterborough, NH; his two daughters, Marcea Gustafson-Belletete of Jaffrey, NH, and Leslie Gustafson of Raleigh, NC; his Brother David Gustafson of Eureka, CA; his three Grandchildren; Evelyn Porter of Chicago, IL, Alexandra Page and Christian Page, both of Raleigh, NC, and countless friends.

At Bob's request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to American Heart Association, 2 Wall Street, Manchester, NH 03101, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 South River Road, Bedford, NH 03110.

To share memories, photographs and condolences with Bob's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved