Robert George Ayres (1945 - 2019)
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. He was a lovely man. I only..."
    - Sally Gould
  • "Rob and I met playing ice hockey when he worked for..."
    - Kathryn O"Leary
  • "Hi Burgie, I was so sad to read about your brother Robin's..."
    - Daphne Stevens
  • "Many fond memories of Robin at LFC; Hockey team, Delta Chi..."
    - Ned Guild
  • "He was a kind and caring man and I will always be grateful..."
    - Jan Schwartz
Memorial service
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA
01742
(978)-369-3388
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinitarian Congregational Church
54 Walden St.
Concord, MA
Obituary
- Robert George Ayres, 73. Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away suddenly on April 30, 2019. He spent his last hours performing and listening to others at an open mic. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA, followed by a reception at the Concord Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you will consider a donation to the Pan-Mass Challenge in Rob's name:

(www.panmass.org).
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 14, 2019
