- Robert George Ayres, 73. Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away suddenly on April 30, 2019. He spent his last hours performing and listening to others at an open mic. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA, followed by a reception at the Concord Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you will consider a donation to the Pan-Mass Challenge in Rob's name:
(www.panmass.org).
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 14, 2019