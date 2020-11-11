1/1
Robert Goinsalvos III
Robert Goinsalvos, III, 68, of Haverhill, MA and formerly of Nashua, NH, died Saturday, November 7, at his residence.

He was born in Waltham, July 23, 1952, son of eh late Robert and Lorraine (Giles) Goinsalvos. For several years he was self-employed painter in the Monadnock and Nashua area. A United States Marine Veteran, Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing.

His survivors include two sons, Robert Goinsalvos, IV, and his wife Betsy Wright of Francestown, Samuel Goinsalvos and his wife Meghan of Brooklyn, NY, a daughter, Lisa Hofsetter-Daniels of NH, a brother, Mark E. Goinsalvos and his wife Linda of Wilton, NH, a sister, Debbie Chouset and her husband Bill of TX, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill & Bradford, MA. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 372-9311
