- Robert J. Clemens, Sr., 91, passed away Tuesday, June 4 surrounded by his loving family, in the Lutheran Home in Worcester, MA.



Bob was a committed family man. He was happiest being around his family and knowing they were doing well. He grew up in difficult beginnings in East Boston and Rockland, MA, and joined the military serving his country for 20 years (Army & USAF, retired) earning the purple heart during the Korean War. For the next 20 years he delivered books throughout Suffolk County in NY state where he resided on Long Island, Brookhaven, NY raising his three children, Kathleen, Robert Jr. and Patrick. Upon retiring, he moved to Moultonborough, NH for eight years and Inverness, FL for more than 20 years until he moved in his final years to be closest to his children and grandchildren in New England.



He is survived by his loving wife, Louise M Clemens (Renner) of 51 years, his daughter Kathleen Andrews (Stephen) of Bolton, MA, son Robert Jr. (Kim) of Jaffrey, NH, son Patrick (Erin) of NJ, four grandchildren: Megan Wisniewski (Ben) Wilton, NH, Sara Clemens (Taylor) Eliot, ME, Liam & Owen Andrews (Bolton, MA); and two great grandchildren Patricia and Leia Wisniewski (NH). Five siblings, Eleanor, George, Marion, Charles and Lorraine, predeceased him.



A funeral service and burial will be held privately at Bourne National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation · PO Box 368 · Woodland Hills, CA · 91365 or





