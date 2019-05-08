Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Loren Rajaniemi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

- Robert Loren Rajaniemi, 89, passed away at home on April 12, 2019. Born in Peterborough NH on August 3, 1929, son of Andrew J Rajaniemi and Nelma Kahohnen Rajaniemi of Dublin.



Robert was predeceased by his parents, brothers John Andrew, James Arthur and sister Alene Rajaniemi McLean and step son William Kiernan.



Bob was educated at Peterborough High School, University of New Hampshire, BA in Hotel Management, Keene State College, Masters Degree in Education.



Bob was a Veteran of the US Navy and served during the Korean War. Following the military, he attended UNH, he then managed the Sherwood Hotel, Green Ridge Turkey Farm and White Cliffs Country Club in Plymouth, Mass. While at White Cliffs he oversaw the construction of their golf course. He also owned and operated a dairy bar and restaurant in Peterborough. In the 70's Bob decided on a career change and a location change, moving to Jupiter, Florida. He taught at both Jupiter Elementary and Jerry Thomas Elementary. Although he enjoyed his first profession, his proudest achievement was teaching. He also owned a day care center in Jupiter.



Bob loved playing golf, both in North Carolina and Florida. He worked as a starter and ranger in both places and was known for his helpful, happy and humorous ways. He was known as "Bubba" to friends and family. His kind and gentle ways will be missed.



He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Krystene, of Jensen Beach, Florida, his children, daughter Rebecca Rajaniemi Bacon of Rochester, NH and son, Peter Rajaniemi of Stow, Maine, and Sister Anita Rajaniemi Crowell of Dublin. Along with stepchildren; Joseph Kiernan, James Kiernan, Krystene Smith, Daniel Kiernan, Kathleen Laden and Theresa Miller.



A memorial service was held April 25th at Aycock Funeral Home in Jensen Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his honor to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997 or a .





