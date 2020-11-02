Mr. Robert O. Blanchette, age 89 of Inverness, FL., passed away on October 27, 2020 in Crystal River, FL. He was born July 2, 1931 in Peterborough, NH to Oliver and Marion (Dione) Blanchette. In 1948 Robert joined the USMC, serving during both the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts. During his time in the service Robert earned a bachelor's degree in business. In 1970 he retired from the Marine Corp with the rank of Captain. After the service Robert worked with his father in the construction industry. Robert went on to work with Crochet Mountain as a VP of Human Resources and eventually retired from there as well. Robert enjoyed playing tennis, ping pong, pinochle and water sports. He also enjoyed traveling and camping in his RV and going on cruises. He was a generous, loving man and will be missed by his family. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Janet Blanchette (1995) and sister Lorraine Manha. He is survived by his wife Claudette Blanchette of Inverness, Sons, Robert James (Vicki Lang) Blanchette, West Minster, CO and David (Doris) Blanchette, Rindge, NH, daughters: Lisa Renee Andrews and Debra Lynn Blanchette both of Jaffrey, NH, step-daughters, Lisa Ann (Mark) Lucero and Andrea Marie Muratore both of Ocala, FL, brothers; Rodney Blanchette, Gerald (Sharon) Blanchette, David (Sue) Blanchette, 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com
. A Memorial Service & inurnment is planned for July 2, 2021 in Dublin, NH. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper Funeral Home & Crematory.