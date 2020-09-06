Robert S. Ford (Bobby), 38 of Hillsborough, unexpectedly passed away, on August 28, 2020. He was born in Peterborough, NH on April 2, 1982, the son of Michael and Tammy (Borges) Ford.
Bobby grew up in Deering, NH with his parents Michael and Tammy Ford. He has a little sister Kimberly who he enjoyed picking on growing up. Bobby has been with his fiancé Jess Novak for the past 13 years and often referred to her as his "forever life partner". Jess has a beautiful daughter Mia who he had the pleasure of parenting alongside Jess since she was 5 years old. Mia is a wonderful young lady starting her freshman year at Keene State College and will do great things. He always loved her as his own and took great pride in sharing her accomplishments. Bob also has two adorable, spunky red headed nieces who he could never get enough of and loved spending time with. He loved being an uncle and was often referred to as "Uncle Strong".
Bobby had a beautiful smile and contagious laugh that would light up any room. He enjoyed being goofy with his nieces, Mia and her friends. Bobby had a passionate love for fast cars, motorcycles, trucks, (see rford13 on YouTube), 4-wheelers and body building. Bobby worked at Osram Sylvania for 17 years and helped his fiancé' Jess run Wall Street Fitness Gym in Hillsboro, NH. Bobby, Jess and Mia loved vacationing, especially to Jamaica and Las Vegas! He enjoyed sharing photos of their great family adventures, sometimes tying up our cell phones for hours while his amazing photos downloaded.
Bobby will be greatly missed by so many especially his fiancé' Jess Novak and step-daughter Mia Carter. He is survived by his mom, Tammy Ford of Deering, NH, his sister, Kimberly and her husband Douglas Canfield, of Antrim, NH and their two adorable girls Kennedy and Autumn. He is also survived by grandparents, Joseph Borges of Antrim, NH, Henry (Skip) and Harriet Ford of Hillsboro, NH and so many loving Uncles, Aunts and Cousins.
A celebration of Bobby's life will be held with his dads Michael Ford at Toll Booth Tavern in the Gibson Room on September 19, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Please join the family to celebrate and share your most fond memories of your time with Bob. With COVID being ever present we ask that you certainly spend some time visiting but allow for others to join as well by utilizing the deck outside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Brain & Behavior Research Foundation in his cousin Abby Merrifield's name or Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association, in Mike's name.
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com