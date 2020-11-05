Robert S. "Bob" Taylor, 84, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at Old Town Farm, surrounded by the love of his family, on November 2, 2020. It was the only way he would have accepted it. He was born in Boston, MA, on June 4, 1936, the son of William S. and Phoebe (Russell) Taylor Gregg.
Bob was raised in Millis, MA, later moving around as the son of a military family, a tradition he carried on when he served with the Military Police in the Army. He graduated from Noble and Greenough School and went on to attend UMass Amherst. He was a director at the Garber Driving School in Boston before settling on the family farm in Peterborough, where he raised his family and would take over Old Town Farm Antiques. Bob's entire life was dedicated to his family and many others, always incredibly generous and caring to anyone that needed it. In his later years he found great comfort being at Old Town Farm with his kids, grandchildren, and wife Carolyn who catered to his every whim. He loved and appreciated her and the life she provided him in his later years, even if he didn't go on and on about it. Riding around the farm in his RTV, visiting with his family, friends and neighbors, became his favorite pastime.
Bob is survived by his wife Carolyn (Grummon) Taylor; his daughter Lisa Taylor and her son Nolan of Gorham, ME; his son Bill Taylor of Peterborough and his daughter Zoe; son Bob Jr. of Peterborough and his wife Kate (Post) and sons Isaiah, Henry, and Oscar and daughter Ruby, and a great-grandson, Roman; his brother Ben Taylor of Santa Rosa, CA, and his sister Laurie Gardos and husband George of Wilmington, NC. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister Joanne, and his brother Ben's wife, Nancy.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on his farm when everyone can gather. Bob loved a good party, and this one will go down in history. Donations may be made in his name to Peterborough Fire and Rescue or to Conval End 68 Hours of Hunger.
