Robert Trosky

Robert (Bob) Trosky of Greenfield, New Hampshire passed away peacefully at his home and surrounded by his family on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was 82 years old.



Bob was born on September 23, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA to Vincent and Helen Trosky. Bob met his wife and high school sweetheart Carolyn (Kokoski) while working at Joseph Horne Company in Pittsburgh. They were married on June 13, 1959 and would go on to share the next 60 years together. Bob and Carolyn first set up household in Ambridge, PA but would later move to Bellevue, PA with their two daughters Pam and Lisa. It was in Bellevue, on the Ohio River Boulevard that Bob and Carolyn purchased their first of many small businesses, a Dairy Queen. The business thrived and the girls always looked forward to their birthdays when they would walk to the Dairy Queen with their classmates for free ice cream. Even while owning and working nights at the Dairy Queen, Bob kept his day job at the U.S. Post Office in Pittsburgh. The post office introduced Bob to a group coworkers who would become some of his life-long friends. This group, also known as the "Dirty Half Dozen," would provide Bob with some of his fondest and entertaining memories. Together this group of friends would hunt and fish from Alaska, to Canada, to the Florida Keys, providing Bob with endless stories he would share with his grandchildren for years to come.



In 1970, Bob and Carolyn moved the family to Tampa, FL where they would live for the next 40 years. His first business in Tampa was Dino's Night Club on South Dale Mabry Highway but that would soon be replaced with the purchase and renovation of a 40-lane bowling alley on 22nd Street that would eventually become Stardust Skating Center. From 1974 to 1988 Bob and Carolyn owned and operated one of the most popular skating rinks in Tampa. During this time, Bob also began his coaching career and although he had no experience, he built one of the most successful speed teams in the United States. This powerhouse team generated many national champions including several skaters who would go on to earn a place on the U.S. World Team. Bob himself, was named the U.S. Coach of the Year in 1989 and was inducted into the Speed Skating Hall of Fame in 2018. Over the course of his coaching career, Bob coached hundreds of skaters all of which he treated as his own. Those who were lucky enough to be a part of his team knew that he was one of the toughest coaches around but would do anything for his team and skaters.



After retiring from coaching in the early 90s, Bob and Carolyn moved to New Hampshire to be closer to their granddaughters. Anyone who knew Bob knew that he loved his family more than anything, especially his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy and Bob was in his glory watching his grandson Robby earn his black belt and graduate college, or watching his granddaughters, Lindsey and Katie, at their basketball and soccer games. He was their number one fan and his presence on the sidelines will be greatly missed. Even his sons-in-law counted him as a constant and staunch advocate and a great friend, as much a surrogate father to them as he was a grandfather to their children.



An accomplished jack-of-all-trades, Bob could fix or build anything. He was a self-made man, always persevering through and never shying away from a challenge. He built businesses, remodeled homes, and refurbished boats. He loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing, cycling, and skiing and he passed these passions on, as well as his competitive spirit, to his daughters and their families.



Bob is survived by his two daughters: Pam and husband Tony Schiavo of Oviedo, FL and their son Robby; and Lisa and husband Steve Carey of Greenfield, NH and their daughters Lindsey and Katie; as well as one brother Dennis Trosky of Tampa, FL and many nieces and nephews.



Bob was predeceased by his wife Carolyn (June 2019) as well as his parents, Helen and Vincent Trosky, his brothers Raymond, Donald and David, and his sister Anne Reed.



A private graveside service will be held at a later date.



