Robert W. 'Bob' Dunton, 92, a lifelong resident of Fitzwilliam, went home to be with the Lord, on March 11, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family.



Bob was born on October 16, 1927 in Fitzwilliam, son of the late George and Rachel (Baldwin) Dunton. He was a 1948 graduate of Keene High School and was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country in the



Bob had been employed by Markem Corp as a shipping clerk from 1955 to 1986. After retirement, he accepted the position as Fitzwilliam Cemetery Sexton until he retired in 1996. He faithfully served the town of Fitzwilliam and its townspeople as a custodian of the town's buildings, lawn care and more.



Bob was a longtime member of VFW Post #10289 in Fitzwilliam and had enjoyed serving in various ministries and in many positions in his church. He had a love for nature and animals and had a special love for his grand and great-grandchildren. Bob was especially known for his beautiful flower gardens.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Beverly Vaine, Shirley Jacobs, Eleanor Stone and George Dunton.



Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marolyn Dunton of Fitzwilliam; his daughters, Donna Dunton and Norma Reppucci; his sons, Everett and his wife, Kimberly Dunton, and Mark and his wife Sarah Dunton; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; his brother, James Dunton, sister-in-law and husband, Walter and Carolyn Shelley, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. We will all miss hearing his frequent "Amen's"



In keeping with Bob's wishes, there will be no calling hours.



A memorial service will be announced and take place later at the Jaffrey Bible Church, 133 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452. Rev. Fouad Faris, Pastor and family friend will officiate. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the Jaffrey Bible Church, or to the Fitzwilliam District Nurses, 97 Howeville Turnpike, Fitzwilliam, NH 03447.



To share memories, photographs and condolences with Bob's family, please visit





