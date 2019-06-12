Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta "Bobbie" Grant. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

- Roberta (Bobbie) Grant, 72, of Jaffrey, died peacefully on June 7th at the Monadnock Community Hospital. Bobbie had been battling COPD for many years and had recently come down with pneumonia.



Bobbie was born in New Jersey on Oct. 29, 1946. Her family moved to Peterborough in 1953, where she graduated from Peterborough High school in 1965.



Bobbie is survived by her daughter Jen and husband Rick Boisvert of Gilmanton, NH, son Scott Grant and his companion Racheal Hall of Dover, NH, and her brother Skip and wife Edith M. Lane of Jaffrey, NH. She is also survived by several grandchildren, a great grandchild and several nieces. She was predeceased by her husband John Grant, a daughter Jodi Grant, her nephew Craig Lane, a half brother Roger Nixon, her brother-in-law Jim Grant and her parents.



She worked at NHBB for many years, was also a lunch lady at Conant High School and worked at the Good Shepard Nursing Home.



Bobbie enjoyed taking pictures, learning about her family tree, watching the planes landing and taking off at Silver Ranch Airport and writing poems. She also loved being with her dog Gizmo who meant so very much to her.



Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey.

