Roger C. Steele
1939 - 2020
On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Roger C. Steele, loving Father and Grandfather passed away peacefully at the age 80.

Roger was born on September 11, 1939 in Harrisburg, Arkansas to Roscoe and Mildred (Embry) Steele of Little Rock, Arkansas.

He is predeceased by his eldest son Roger S. Steele, his parents, brother Gerald and sister Joan May and Harley, his beloved canine companion.

He is survived by his daughter Monica Steele, his two sons Robert A. Steele and Richard J. Steele and his two granddaughters Angela and Juliet Hunt.

Roger proudly served his country for 28 years in the US Army. He retired in 1982 as Sargent Major (E-9). Roger served several deployments in the Vietnam war and was a recipient of three Bronze Star Medals, along with several Joint Service Commendation Medals. Roger went on to have a secondary career as a communications engineer at MITRE Corporation in Bedford, MA. He officially retired in 2004.

Roger loved animals, especially dogs. He was fond of his canine companions by his side as he worked in his garage. He loved to work on automobiles and had a passion for tools and fixing most anything. If Roger couldn't fix, nobody could. As a Grandfather, he loved to have time with his granddaughters and enjoyed spoiling them. Roger was a true friend to many and loved a good steak, dessert and humor.

Roger's resting place with be Arlington National Cemetery, arrangements are being made in the future.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate in Roger's honor to the following Veteran supported charities: Fisher House Foundation, www.fisherhouse.org and Wounded Warriors Family Support, www.wwfs.org.

To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com



Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jellison Funeral Home
25 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
(603) 924-3511
