On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Roger C. Steele, loving Father and Grandfather passed away peacefully at the age 80.
Roger was born on September 11, 1939 in Harrisburg, Arkansas to Roscoe and Mildred (Embry) Steele of Little Rock, Arkansas.
He is predeceased by his eldest son Roger S. Steele, his parents, brother Gerald and sister Joan May and Harley, his beloved canine companion.
He is survived by his daughter Monica Steele, his two sons Robert A. Steele and Richard J. Steele and his two granddaughters Angela and Juliet Hunt.
Roger proudly served his country for 28 years in the US Army. He retired in 1982 as Sargent Major (E-9). Roger served several deployments in the Vietnam war and was a recipient of three Bronze Star Medals, along with several Joint Service Commendation Medals. Roger went on to have a secondary career as a communications engineer at MITRE Corporation in Bedford, MA. He officially retired in 2004.
Roger loved animals, especially dogs. He was fond of his canine companions by his side as he worked in his garage. He loved to work on automobiles and had a passion for tools and fixing most anything. If Roger couldn't fix, nobody could. As a Grandfather, he loved to have time with his granddaughters and enjoyed spoiling them. Roger was a true friend to many and loved a good steak, dessert and humor.
Roger's resting place with be Arlington National Cemetery, arrangements are being made in the future.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate in Roger's honor to the following Veteran supported charities: Fisher House Foundation, www.fisherhouse.org
and Wounded Warriors
Family Support, www.wwfs.org
