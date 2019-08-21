Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger G. Rivard, 79, a resident of New Ipswich, NH and former longtime resident of Wilton, NH died at UMASS Medical Center in Worcester, MA on August 18, 2019 after a sudden illness; he was surrounded by his loving family.



He was born in Quebec, Canada on May 31, 1940 a son of the late Oneil and Eliane (Marcotte) Rivard.



Roger was born into family of twelve children; he enjoyed life on the family's farm where he worked until he came to the United States in 1965. He was married to Claudette Anderson of Wilton for twelve years, together having three children and residing in Wilton, NH for many years and later Roger moved to Greenville, NH. Sadly, Claudette died in 2018, though they were not still married they still remained friends.



He worked for Hendrix Wire and Cable of Milford, NH for many years in the receiving department. Roger had many friends and work associates who described him as a hard-working and a caring man who would help anyone in their time of need. He will be missed by many.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his ex-wife, Claudette (2018) and his longtime companion Carol Mahoney (2007).



Survivors include, his Canadian family, his three daughters and son-in-law, Claudeen Rivard, Missy Rivard-Drouin and Collette and Dennis Eastman, his granddaughter, Brianna Rae Struthers and her husband William and his great-granddaughter Geneva Struthers and many other whom he touched throughout his life.



SERVICES: In accordance with his wishes there are no calling hours to be held. A private family graveside will take place in the Pleasant Street Cemetery, Greenville, NH.



Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Aug. 22, 2019

