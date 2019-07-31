Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Graveside service 11:00 AM Pine Hill Cemetery Sand Hill Road Peterborough , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Roger L. Trempe, Sr., 91, of Fitchburg, MA and formerly of Greenville, NH, passed away peacefully at Leominster Hospital on July 27, 2019. He was born in Springfield, MA on February 12, 1928, the son of Robert R. Trempe and Alice O. (Kirby) Trempe.Roger and family moved often while growing up. He attended schools while living in North Central Mass and Southern N.H.. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1946 and was assigned to squadron 0-3706TH Army/Air Force from April, 1946 to July, 1946 and was given an honorable/medical discharge. Roger worked in the manufacturing field for Independent Lock, Fitchburg, MA, Hitchiner Manufacturing in Milford, NH, and Pioneer Plastics in Greenville, NH until his retirement.Roger was a member of the John Humiston American Legion Post 11 in Jaffrey, NH. He enjoyed fishing, painting, playing cribbage, and spending time with his family.Roger is survived by his brother Paul, and his wife Sue, his sister Claudette; his children, Theresa Dunton of Greenville, NH, Roger JR and his wife Barbara of New Ipswich, NH, Laura Robinson and her husband Wesley of Spartanburg, SC, Richard and his wife Sue of Jaffrey, NH, Thomas and his wife Lisa of Jaffrey, NH, and Carol Garrity and her husband Scott of Greenville, NH. He is also survived by his 19 grandchildren, 21 great grand children, and 1 great-great grandson.He was predeceased by his second wife Pauline LeClair, his parents, brothers Lloyd, Robert JR, sisters Joan, Claire, Cecille and Annette.A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sand Hill Road, Peterborough, NH. A reception will follow at the Jaffrey American Legion Post 11, 20 Webster Street, Jaffrey, NH.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger's memory to American Legion Post 11, Capitol Improvement Fund, 20 Webster Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Aug. 8, 2019

