Service Information
Mowell Funeral Home - Peachtree City
200 Robinson Road
Peachtree City , GA 30269
(770)-487-3959
Service
6:00 PM
Mowell Funeral Home - Peachtree City
200 Robinson Road
Peachtree City , GA 30269

- Roger W. Lindros, age 76, of Peachtree City, passed away May 6, 2019. Roger was born on July 31, 1942 in New Ipswich, NH. He served in the US Airforce from 1960 to 1968. He was stationed in the UK, Texas, Alaska, Andrews and Luke Air Force bases. Roger and his wife Ann moved to Peachtree City from Gilbert, AZ in 1984.



His military career lead him to pursue a career in the airline industry. Starting in Phoenix, AZ, retiring in Peachtree City, GA. He volunteered in the restoration of aircraft at the Commemorative Air Force in Peachtree City. He taught at Atlanta Technical College teaching certification for A&P Mechanics license educating the next generations of A&P mechanics.



Roger enjoyed tinkering with cars. He served as President of the North Georgia Vintage Thunderbird Club from 1990-2005 and owned several classic Thunderbirds and was working on restoring a '55 Ford truck.



Roger was involved in the Fayette Shrine Club and served as President in 1997. He attended many parades to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children, and was known as Cookie the Clown.



He is survived by his wife, Ann Kester-Lindros; children: Caron Ann (Ross)Rand, (Gosport, England), Sonya (Paul) Loveland (Maricopa, AZ), Brian (Toni) Lindros (Senoia, GA), Shawn (Shannon) Lindros (Newan, GA), Kim (David) Hetterman (Senoia, GA); grandchildren, Lewis & Frazer Rand, Morgan & Justin Lindros, Brooke Burchfield, Preston & Chloe Lindros and Garrett Hetterman; great-grandson Teddy Rand.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will receive visitors at 4:30, prior to the service.



Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Peachtree City -





