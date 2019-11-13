Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary





Ronald Allison Mason, born October 16, 1948 in Rutland, VT to the late Willard C. Mason and Abbie M. (Rockwell) Mason. Ron was a member of the United Church of Christ in Jaffrey, NH and recently the Mount Zion Methodist Church in Crabtree, NC.



Ronald is survived by a daughter, Amanda (Mason) Dewing of Jaffrey, NH. He is also survived by his loving brother who cared for him, Robert R. Mason and his wife Janet (Bussiere) Mason of Clyde, NC. His nephews, Scott (Vickie) Mason and James Mason, nieces, Lori (Doug) Evans and Cheryl Mason. He had several nieces and nephews and a great-nephew, who he loved to play with.



Ron worked for Prime roofing in New Ipswich, NH for over 30 years. Ronald was in the Army Reserve from 1970 until his retirement in 2000. Ron loved to travel and saw many parts of the world during his time in the Army. He would always bring souvenirs home to his daughter, nieces and nephews. He loved history and was constantly reading and watching the History Channel. Ron loved the history of United States and collected memorabilia from the West, particularly Native American artifacts. Ron was active in his church and was always volunteering to help others, whether it was during the church service or at the local Canton Kitchen.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Mt. Zion Methodist Church with Pastor James Marsh officiating. The family will fellowship with friends following the service.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Ronald to: The Community Kitchen, 98 Pisgah, Canton, NC 28716.



Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at





NC - Ronald Mason, formerly of Jaffrey, NH died peacefully on November 8, 2019 at Haywood Hospital in Clyde, NC surrounded by brother Bob, his pastor and friend Joey LiPuma.Ronald Allison Mason, born October 16, 1948 in Rutland, VT to the late Willard C. Mason and Abbie M. (Rockwell) Mason. Ron was a member of the United Church of Christ in Jaffrey, NH and recently the Mount Zion Methodist Church in Crabtree, NC.Ronald is survived by a daughter, Amanda (Mason) Dewing of Jaffrey, NH. He is also survived by his loving brother who cared for him, Robert R. Mason and his wife Janet (Bussiere) Mason of Clyde, NC. His nephews, Scott (Vickie) Mason and James Mason, nieces, Lori (Doug) Evans and Cheryl Mason. He had several nieces and nephews and a great-nephew, who he loved to play with.Ron worked for Prime roofing in New Ipswich, NH for over 30 years. Ronald was in the Army Reserve from 1970 until his retirement in 2000. Ron loved to travel and saw many parts of the world during his time in the Army. He would always bring souvenirs home to his daughter, nieces and nephews. He loved history and was constantly reading and watching the History Channel. Ron loved the history of United States and collected memorabilia from the West, particularly Native American artifacts. Ron was active in his church and was always volunteering to help others, whether it was during the church service or at the local Canton Kitchen.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Mt. Zion Methodist Church with Pastor James Marsh officiating. The family will fellowship with friends following the service.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Ronald to: The Community Kitchen, 98 Pisgah, Canton, NC 28716.Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close