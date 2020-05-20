Ronald W. Devens, 84, of Jaffrey, NH, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at his home after a long illness.
Ronald, known as "Devie" by all his friends, lived in the house his father had built in 1939. He graduated from Conant High School and had attended the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. He worked at W.W. Cross and then D.D. Bean & Sons as a graphic artist, designing match book covers and making the plates for printing.
Ron had served in the National Guard and played the bass guitar in a local band. He loved gardening and was a wood carver. He carved faces in trees around the property; he also carved Santa's, snowmen and ornaments that he sold at craft fairs.
Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shelia Devens; one son, David Devens and his wife Elysia; four daughters, Diana Schofield and husband Rich, Debbie Wilkes and husband Bill, Darlene Devens and fiancé Dan Kolapakka, and Danielle Fifield and husband Geordie; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
At Ron's request, there will be no calling hours. The family will arrange a private graveside ceremony at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St # 104, Manchester, NH 03101.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Ron's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 20, 2020.