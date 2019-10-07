Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Plante. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie (Thibault) Plante, lived a full and meaningful life before she died at the age of 87 on 29 September 2019 at the Wolfeboro Bay Center in Wolfeboro, NH, after succumbing to Alzheimer's Disease.



Rose Marie was born to Alice and Romuald Thibault on 9 May 1932 in Greenville, NH where she spent most of her life. She was an intelligent and creative student and graduated from Appleton Academy in 1950. After graduating high school, Rose Marie worked for the Rouse Company as a secretary. She met Arthur Plante, another Greenville native, in the fall of 1953 and they were married on 1 May 1954. Always creative and thrifty, Rose Marie put her cake decorating skills to use to make and design her own wedding cake! The couple built a home on Kimball Heights where they raised their children, grew beautiful gardens and enjoyed family and friends. As is fitting, Rose Marie loved roses so they were planted in the door yard for her to enjoy on summer days.



The pursuit of her interests led Rose Marie to take college classes as an adult and she also learned about archeology which included volunteering her time to work on local and regional archeological digs. Rose Marie loved all forms of art, including archeological drawing, and she took art classes throughout her life to develop her painting skills. She periodically displayed her art work in galleries in southern New Hampshire and on Cape Cod, one of her favorite vacation spots.



Somewhat of a local political pioneer, Rose Marie was elected as the first female selectboard member of the Town of Greenville. She also rose through the ranks to become the first female Postmaster at the Greenville Post Office where she worked for 29 years. Rose Marie volunteered her time in her community by participating in the American Legion Auxiliary and as a member of the Sacred Heart Church.



Rose Marie was courageous, determined and generous. Experiencing new places and cultures was important to her. She made the time and had the incredible energy to plan family camping trips every summer which helped instill a love of travel and nature in her children. In her later years, Rose Marie traveled throughout the United States and North America as a member of the National Association of Post Masters of the United States as well as to many countries around the world including Russia, Iceland, China, Thailand, Italy, Greece, Israel, Turkey, and Egypt to name a few.



After her retirement in 1992, Rose Marie began spending winters in Florida and then later relocated to Clearwater, FL where she spent her time painting, doing needlework, volunteering and participating in a variety of social clubs where she made many friends.



Rose Marie was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, in 1989 as well as her sister Madeline and her brother Romeo.



Rose Marie leaves behind her children and their families, Denise Oja of Lakewood, CA, Kenneth Plante of Merritt Island, FL, Susan Quinn and her husband Brian of Alton Bay, NH, and Carol Plante of Jeffersonville, VT as well as her grandchildren Jason Oja, Isabelle Plante and husband Julian North, Daniel Quinn, Patrick Quinn and wife Heather. Rose Marie leaves behind one great grandchild, Alden North, whom she was fortunate to meet days before her death. Also remaining are her sisters Marguerite Rassier and Gloria Gendron, sister-in-law Susan Thibault as well as their families and many friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose Marie's name to the ,

