Rose Violet Dark lived a full and adventurous life before passing at age 97 in the Crestwood Nursing Home, Milford, NH on September 28, 2019.



She was born in Edmonton, London, England on December 17, 1921, daughter of Reginald and Ann Curtis.



Rose joined the British Army in May 1942 and was stationed in the London War Office. It was there where Rose met the love of her life, Jack Dark. After the war they were married in 1946 and made the trans-Atlantic Ocean trip to Jack's home in the New York City area.



Rose loved to travel. There were many trip back to England over the years to visit with family and friends. After raising their two sons in Williamstown, Massachusetts, she and Jack lived in over 18 different cities and towns all over the country. They settled in Rindge, New Hampshire in 1991.



One of the most important events in her life was when she proudly became a U.S. citizen in 2006 and was able to vote!



Rose is survived by her two sons, Steven and Michael, two grandsons, two granddaughters, three great-grandchildren and two nieces in England and Scotland.



A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at All Saints Episcopal Church in Peterborough, NH. Friends and family are invited to attend the service followed by a reception in Reynold's Hall.



In lieu of flowers donations in Rose's name may be made to The New Hampshire Humane Society.

