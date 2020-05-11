Roy A. Mills, 73, of Hooksett and formerly of Hancock, passed away on May 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Barre, VT on August 31, 1946, the son of Charles and Ruth (Smith) Mills.
Roy was raised in Danvers and Middleton, MA where he attended local schools. He went on to attend Burdett Business College for a time before enlisting in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Roy attended North Shore Community College where he majored in accounting, and minored in criminal justice. This is where he found his calling for a lifetime career in law enforcement.
Roy worked in law enforcement for the Essex County Sherriff's Department and Danvers, MA police department. He also worked part-time as a court officer in the NH Administrative Courts and as a security officer at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He was an avid competitive pistol shooter.
Roy's biggest passion and joy was watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren growing up.
Roy was predeceased by his beloved wife, Judith Mills in 2018. He leaves his children, Michelle Maihos of Conway, NH, Kristen Charette, and her husband Chet, of Fryeburg, ME, Amy Maihos of Hillsborough, Emily Cullen, and her husband Greg, of Amesbury, MA, Heidi Jordan, and her husband Greg, of Strafford, NH, Alex Mills, of Hancock; Bob Mills and his wife Andrea of Danvers MA and Charlie Mills of Danvers, MA. 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A burial, with full military honors, will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roy's name to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
Roy was raised in Danvers and Middleton, MA where he attended local schools. He went on to attend Burdett Business College for a time before enlisting in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Roy attended North Shore Community College where he majored in accounting, and minored in criminal justice. This is where he found his calling for a lifetime career in law enforcement.
Roy worked in law enforcement for the Essex County Sherriff's Department and Danvers, MA police department. He also worked part-time as a court officer in the NH Administrative Courts and as a security officer at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He was an avid competitive pistol shooter.
Roy's biggest passion and joy was watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren growing up.
Roy was predeceased by his beloved wife, Judith Mills in 2018. He leaves his children, Michelle Maihos of Conway, NH, Kristen Charette, and her husband Chet, of Fryeburg, ME, Amy Maihos of Hillsborough, Emily Cullen, and her husband Greg, of Amesbury, MA, Heidi Jordan, and her husband Greg, of Strafford, NH, Alex Mills, of Hancock; Bob Mills and his wife Andrea of Danvers MA and Charlie Mills of Danvers, MA. 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A burial, with full military honors, will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roy's name to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 11, 2020.