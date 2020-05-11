Roy A. Mills
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy A. Mills, 73, of Hooksett and formerly of Hancock, passed away on May 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Barre, VT on August 31, 1946, the son of Charles and Ruth (Smith) Mills.

Roy was raised in Danvers and Middleton, MA where he attended local schools. He went on to attend Burdett Business College for a time before enlisting in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Roy attended North Shore Community College where he majored in accounting, and minored in criminal justice. This is where he found his calling for a lifetime career in law enforcement.

Roy worked in law enforcement for the Essex County Sherriff's Department and Danvers, MA police department. He also worked part-time as a court officer in the NH Administrative Courts and as a security officer at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He was an avid competitive pistol shooter.

Roy's biggest passion and joy was watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren growing up.

Roy was predeceased by his beloved wife, Judith Mills in 2018. He leaves his children, Michelle Maihos of Conway, NH, Kristen Charette, and her husband Chet, of Fryeburg, ME, Amy Maihos of Hillsborough, Emily Cullen, and her husband Greg, of Amesbury, MA, Heidi Jordan, and her husband Greg, of Strafford, NH, Alex Mills, of Hancock; Bob Mills and his wife Andrea of Danvers MA and Charlie Mills of Danvers, MA. 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A burial, with full military honors, will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roy's name to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jellison Funeral Home
25 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
(603) 924-3511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved