It is with great sadness that the family of Russell E. Saturley announce his sudden passing at the age of 72 on June 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 25, 1947 in Peterborough, NH. The loving son of Lester and Margaret (Hannaford) Saturley and went to Pembroke Academy. Russ had an entrepreneurial spirit and was the sole owner of Saturley Septic Solutions, a business which he successfully ran in NH for over 30 years.
Russell lived in Dublin, NH. He loved family, especially his grandchildren. His favorite daily treat was Reese's peanut butter cups and Dunkin Donuts coffee. He was especially enthusiastic about classic cars and often spent time at car shows. He dreamed of living in a tropical location someday.
Russell will be forever missed by his loving partner, Karen Litchfield. Devoted father of Christopher Saturley and his wife Kim of Sandown, NH and Vanessa Ekwere and her husband Mendié of McDonough, Georgia. Stepfather of Katie, Justin, and Lindsay. Proud grandfather of four grandchildren, Brandon and his wife Ashley, Joshua, Molly and Marissa. Great grandfather of Kasandra. Brother of Richard Saturley and his wife Jane of Wilder VT, the late Robert Saturley and his wife Joyce of Newbury, NH. Uncle to David, Jill and Sheldon, Melissa and Rob, Elizabeth and Randolph and the late Matthew Saturley; grandnieces and grandnephews.
Visitation will be held on June 18, 2020 between 3:00-7:00 pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N Main St, Concord, New Hampshire.
Memorial donations in memory of Russell E. Saturley can be made to The American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Russell E. Saturley.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 17, 2020.