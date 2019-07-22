Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Robinson Goodwin, 100, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at the Jaffrey Rehab and Nursing Center (formerly Good Shepherd) in Jaffrey, N.H. Ruth was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on December 30, 1918 to Ruth Edson Robinson and Sanford Robinson and was a graduate of Miss Porter's School in Farmington, Connecticut. She attended finishing school in Lausanne, Switzerland. On March 15, 1950 Ruth married William Grandy Goodwin Jr at the First Congregational Church of Greenwich, Connecticut . He predeceased her May 7, 1988. She was also predeceased by a son (born November 15,1956), William Grandy Goodwin III, on June 17, 1957.



She resided most recently in Peterborough, NH for almost 50 years and is survived by 3 children, Ruth Aprahamian of Gloucester, England, Carol Goodwin of Plymouth, Vermont and Helen Carvalho of Somerville, Mass. and 3 grandchildren, Alex Schweizer of Gloucester, England, Marjo Schweizer of Esslingen, Germany and Margit Schweizer-Bauer of Ludwigsburg, Germany.



Ruth was very active in the church, for the last 45 years, as a member of The Union Congregational Church of Peterborough, as well the Women's Fellowship. She sang in the church choir and participated in the Women's Circle and the Garden Society. She was also a longstanding member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and an active member and volunteer for the Peterborough Historical Society



Ruth had a passion to help others and was a a very dedicated volunteer, receiving many awards for her service to various organizations. For many years, she volunteered at different organizations throughout Peterborough including the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Senior Focus (the Seniors of the Monadnock Region), The Monadnock Workshop and Pheasantwood Nursing Home. She was also an active supporter of Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center and The Fresh Air Fund for inner city children.



Ruth had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed travel, bridge, golf and gardening as well as family pets - Tuffy (dog) and Max (cat).



Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life which will be held at the Union Congregational Church on October 26 at 11:30 AM. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Special Olympics.



Jellison Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

