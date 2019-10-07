A Celebration of Life will be held for Ruth Robinson Goodwin on October 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM, at The Union Congregational Church, 33 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH. 03458
Friends and family are invited to attend the celebration, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the Special Olympics.
