Obituary

SallyAnn Robinson, 79, lifelong resident of New Ipswich, NH died on Friday September 20, 2019 after a period of declining health at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH, she was surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on January 2, 1940 in Fitchburg, MA a daughter of the late Oren and Aili (Ingertila) Gregory. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death a brother, Oren Gregory Jr.



She is survived by her husband, Thomas Robinson, her six children to include, 3 sons and 3 daughters. William Eastman and wife Katrina of Hubbell, MI, Gregg Eastman of Greenville, NH, Dennis Eastman and his wife Collette of New Ipswich, NH, Arlene Patten and her husband Kevin of Wentworth, NH, Marion King of Dover, NH and Donna Heath and her husband Danny of New Ipswich, NH; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Joan Lajoie of Temple, NH and Jean Gregory of Seabrook, NH and many nieces, nephews and cousins and close friends who will miss her dearly.



SERVICES: In accordance with her wishes private burial will take place for the family only in the Pleasant Street Cemetery, Greenville, NH. A public celebration or her life will be held in the spring of 2020 with a date and time to be announced.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to either the Souhegan Valley Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 95, New Ipswich, NH 03071 or New Ipswich Fire Fighter's Association, 661 Turnpike Road, New Ipswich, NH 03071.



To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

