Sandra "Sandi" Carland, 78, of Jaffrey, NH, quietly departed this life on Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by her family, after months of loving care from her family and Hospice.



Sandi was born June 30, 1940 in Glen Ridge, NJ, daughter of the late Dallas and Dorthy (Hayward) Newsome, Jr. Sandi moved to NH in 1974 where she helped mold young minds as a preschool teacher. She later worked for Brookstone, and then Millard Group for many years. She found retirement a little too boring and decided to work at Rite Aid Pharmacy where she was able to keep up on her social interactions with the town she loved.



Sandi was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother whose greatest passion was helping others. If you couldn't find her with her children or at a grandchild's sports game then you could most likely find her at the United Church of Jaffrey, her home away from home. Sandi was not only a member of the church but an active member of the Justice & Peace which oversaw the food pantry, and started an emergency shelter for a number of years, and helped support other shelters such as Shelter from the storm, 100 nights shelter in Keene, and Ukama to name a few. Sandi was also part of helping to start the community free suppers, which until she became ill, never missed one. She took great pride in belonging to a church that helped support so many people in need.



As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and whose greatest passion was helping others.



Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her 2 children: Peter Carland of Peterborough, NH and Kerri Creager of Merrimack, NH; Her 6 grandchildren: Anthony, Kyle, and Brandon Carland, Mason and Brady Creager, and Makennah Mcpherson; Son in law Peter Creager of Merrimack, NH, and daughter in law Caitlin McPherson of Peterborough, NH; and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life.



At Sandi's request, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the United Church of Jaffrey, 54 Main Street, Jaffrey.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be made to the United Church of Jaffrey, 54 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to Hospice at HCS, PO Box 564, Keene, NH 03431.



To share memories and photographs, or to send condolences to Sandi's family, please visit her online memorial at



"Be safe out there in this crazy world." - Sandi Carland

33 River Street

Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486

(603) 532-6484

