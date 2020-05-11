Sandra E. Bandieri 69, of Hancock, NH passed away suddenly of heart failure on May 1, 2020. Sandra "Sandi" was born and raised in Hancock, a town she loved, and after living in Florida for several years returned to her hometown in 2018. Sandi graduated from Peterborough High School and attended Nathaniel Hawthorne College.



Sandi retired from work as an Executive Director of Keene Senior Center and opened her own group travel business, Banner Tours & Travel. She designed and sold domestic and international tours and loved meeting and working with people. Her wonderful laugh and smile left a positive impact on many and she will be deeply missed.



Sandi was involved with several organizations and was always willing to volunteer and help where needed. She was a member of the Hancock Congregational Church, and she loved doing for others.



In her free time, she loved to read and enjoyed rug hooking, photography and gardening. She also loved the outdoors and loved cross country skiing and was an avid birdwatcher.



Sandi is survived by her devoted husband Deno, her daughter Stephanie Miller and husband Heath Miller of Swanzey, her brother Andy Higgins and his wife Susan Higgins of Hillsborough, nephew Adam Higgins and wife Deanna and their son Jackson. She is also survived by half-sisters Maureen Payne of Bennington, and Jennifer Sanquist of Antrim, and also by her grandchildren, Ella McCauley, Michael McCauley and Rachel McCauley of Swanzey, and Jerry Atkinson of San Antonio, Texas.



Sandi was predeceased by her mother Ruth Calkins, her father Clarence Higgins, Jr. and her sister Louann Atkinson.



Due to the current circumstances memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sandi's name to Hancock Congregational Church, PO Box 98, Hancock, NH 03449 or Hancock fire and Rescue, 40 Bennington Road, Hancock, NH 03449.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store