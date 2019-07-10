- Sara Cox passed away suddenly at the age of 29 on June 26, 2019. The Desrosiers family and friends would like to share a tribute to her written from their hearts.



"A Tribute to Sara Cox"



Sara Cox was as gentle as a sparrow. Sara, I will miss you dearly. I love you. Sara was a kind person. I will miss seeing Sara in her hunting clothes. She and Justin would go hunting for hours. Justin said she would not complain about the cold. She would sit for hours, she loved it, she would tell me, and she loved fishing. She was so easy going. Sara was a great cook. She made up stuff I'd never eaten before and it was awesome. She loved her garlic. I would come home and I could smell it in the driveway.



Sara moved in with us 10 months ago. I've known her for 2 1/2 years. We all fell in love with her. She was like a stepdaughter to me. Sara came into our lives not knowing much about God and Jesus. She wanted to go to church. the first time she got ready to go, she came out of her and she was beautiful in her nice dress. Her eyes were sparkling. She went to church with Justin. She read a lot about God and Jesus. In a short time she learned a lot. It was meant to be! She found her Faith. It is written, "All you need is Faith the size of a mustard seed and you shall be saved." Well, she had a whole bag full.



Sara's trials are over. I get really sad at times, but a little bird whispers in my ear and says, "Why are you sad? I'm with Jesus, don't you remember who I am? I am your Little Sparrow." I will think of Sara all the days of my life. I loved Sara. Until we meet again in Heaven...if it's God's will that I go to Heaven, I will see you again because I know you are there.



I will miss you Sara Cox.



I love you so much.



Rest in Jesus's arms.



~Rodney Desrosiers and family



New Ipswich, NH

