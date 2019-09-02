Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Senator Robert B. Flanders. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert B. Flanders of Antrim, NH departed earth on August 28, 2019.



Robert was born January 7, 1935 in Goffstown, NH, to Russell B. and Geneva {Stafford] Flanders, he spent his youth in Weare NH where he "walked a mile to the one room school in his rubber boots, uphill both ways!" Later he moved to Henniker where he graduated from high school and attended NEC. In 1958 he enlisted in the US Army and spent the next three years in the Military Police stationed in Grafenwohr, Germany.



Following discharge, he began a long career in the Insurance industry retiring in 2000 as Assistant Vice President of Workers Compensation for AIG. Always committed to community service he served Antrim as a member of the Police Department, Board of Selectmen and Contoocook Valley School Board. Elected Moderator in 1971, he held that office for 41 years. Immediately following retirement he was elected to the New Hampshire Senate from District 7 where he represented constituents for three terms. Instrumental in formulating and organizing the Antrim-Bennington Lion's Club and Antrim Historical Society he was Charter President of both and has been a member of the Maplewood Cemetery Board for many years.



At the time of his death he was a sitting member of the NH Adult Parole Board and the Judicial Conduct Board having been appointed to both by the governor.



He is survived by his wife. Alycemae, daughter Debra both of Antrim, brother Bruce (Deborah) of Dardanelle,AK, sister-in-law Nancy (Dennis) Tewksbury of Sebring, FL, several nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved boxer Bube'



A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Sept.7th at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church where he has been a member for over 60 years.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers those who wish may donate to First Presbyterian Church, 73 Main St., Antrim, NH, or a .



For more log on to





Robert B. Flanders of Antrim, NH departed earth on August 28, 2019.Robert was born January 7, 1935 in Goffstown, NH, to Russell B. and Geneva {Stafford] Flanders, he spent his youth in Weare NH where he "walked a mile to the one room school in his rubber boots, uphill both ways!" Later he moved to Henniker where he graduated from high school and attended NEC. In 1958 he enlisted in the US Army and spent the next three years in the Military Police stationed in Grafenwohr, Germany.Following discharge, he began a long career in the Insurance industry retiring in 2000 as Assistant Vice President of Workers Compensation for AIG. Always committed to community service he served Antrim as a member of the Police Department, Board of Selectmen and Contoocook Valley School Board. Elected Moderator in 1971, he held that office for 41 years. Immediately following retirement he was elected to the New Hampshire Senate from District 7 where he represented constituents for three terms. Instrumental in formulating and organizing the Antrim-Bennington Lion's Club and Antrim Historical Society he was Charter President of both and has been a member of the Maplewood Cemetery Board for many years.At the time of his death he was a sitting member of the NH Adult Parole Board and the Judicial Conduct Board having been appointed to both by the governor.He is survived by his wife. Alycemae, daughter Debra both of Antrim, brother Bruce (Deborah) of Dardanelle,AK, sister-in-law Nancy (Dennis) Tewksbury of Sebring, FL, several nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved boxer Bube'A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Sept.7th at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church where he has been a member for over 60 years.The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Hillsboro, NH is assisting the family.In lieu of flowers those who wish may donate to First Presbyterian Church, 73 Main St., Antrim, NH, or a .For more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sept. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations