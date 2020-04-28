Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Sheila S. Kullgren, 71 of Temple, passed away peacefully and surrounded with the love of her family, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on April 24, 2020. She was born in Peterborough on February 14, 1949, the daughter of Harold and Ellen (George) Smith.



Sheila grew up in Peterborough and was raised by her three aunts; Mary, Edna, and Rita Smith. She graduated from Peterborough High School and attended Keene State College. She married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Kullgren of Temple, and raised four children. She devoted her whole life to her children and grandchildren.



Sheila spent many years with her daughters going to 4-H and raising sheep. She loved to knit and spin wool. She kept the books for Kullgren Construction and served as Town Clerk. She loved camping and family times on Umbagog Lake.



After raising her children, Sheila returned to school to get her teaching degree and taught special education at ConVal and Mascenic High Schools. She loved children and touched so many young lives. It was at Mascenic, a few years after Bruce passed, that she met her best friend Nick Miranda. She loved him and they spent much of their time together going to bible classes, church and enjoying each other's company.



Sheila was a very special person with a beautiful smile and a sincere heart. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by many.



Sheila was predeceased by her husband, Bruce Kullgren, Sr. in 2012 and is survived by two sons: Bruce Jr. and his fiancée Crisann Sullivan of Temple, Aaron Kullgren and his wife Krista of Greenfield; two daughters, Hilary Kullgren Chapin and her husband Wesley, of Milton, Lilah Kullgren Barlow and her husband Paul of Milford; six grandchildren, Emily, Joshua, Jason, Matthew, Cooper and Ellora; a great-grandson, Beckham; brothers Shawn Smith and Jim Silver; step-mother Helge Smith, and also many nieces and nephews.



Sheila will be buried in the Kullgren Family Plot at Miller Cemetery, Temple, NH on May 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm. While the interment at graveside will be limited to immediately family, the family invites the public to gather at the Temple Elementary School, 830 NH Route 45, Temple, NH, at 12:45 pm, to depart at 12:55 pm, for a funeral procession to drive by the gravesite and family at the Miller Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of Sheila's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to honor Sheila's selfless and giving spirit. Please consider donating to Dana Farber Cancer Research at



To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit

Sheila S. Kullgren, 71 of Temple, passed away peacefully and surrounded with the love of her family, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on April 24, 2020. She was born in Peterborough on February 14, 1949, the daughter of Harold and Ellen (George) Smith.Sheila grew up in Peterborough and was raised by her three aunts; Mary, Edna, and Rita Smith. She graduated from Peterborough High School and attended Keene State College. She married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Kullgren of Temple, and raised four children. She devoted her whole life to her children and grandchildren.Sheila spent many years with her daughters going to 4-H and raising sheep. She loved to knit and spin wool. She kept the books for Kullgren Construction and served as Town Clerk. She loved camping and family times on Umbagog Lake.After raising her children, Sheila returned to school to get her teaching degree and taught special education at ConVal and Mascenic High Schools. She loved children and touched so many young lives. It was at Mascenic, a few years after Bruce passed, that she met her best friend Nick Miranda. She loved him and they spent much of their time together going to bible classes, church and enjoying each other's company.Sheila was a very special person with a beautiful smile and a sincere heart. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by many.Sheila was predeceased by her husband, Bruce Kullgren, Sr. in 2012 and is survived by two sons: Bruce Jr. and his fiancée Crisann Sullivan of Temple, Aaron Kullgren and his wife Krista of Greenfield; two daughters, Hilary Kullgren Chapin and her husband Wesley, of Milton, Lilah Kullgren Barlow and her husband Paul of Milford; six grandchildren, Emily, Joshua, Jason, Matthew, Cooper and Ellora; a great-grandson, Beckham; brothers Shawn Smith and Jim Silver; step-mother Helge Smith, and also many nieces and nephews.Sheila will be buried in the Kullgren Family Plot at Miller Cemetery, Temple, NH on May 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm. While the interment at graveside will be limited to immediately family, the family invites the public to gather at the Temple Elementary School, 830 NH Route 45, Temple, NH, at 12:45 pm, to depart at 12:55 pm, for a funeral procession to drive by the gravesite and family at the Miller Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of Sheila's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to honor Sheila's selfless and giving spirit. Please consider donating to Dana Farber Cancer Research at www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org to help other families who are fighting the battle with brain cancer.To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 30, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close