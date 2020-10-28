Shelly Ascani, 62, a lifelong resident of Jaffrey, NH, died peacefully at her home while she was surrounded by her family, on October 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on December 20, 1957 in Peterborough, NH, a daughter of the late Jerry and Claire (Michaud) Maniscalchi. Shelly was a 1975 graduate of Conant High School in Jaffrey. She had worked at NEBS in Peterborough for 24 years, before becoming a machine operator at Millipore in Jaffrey in 2004. She had only recently stopped working because of her health.
She married Joseph Ascani in 1988 and together raised their family here in Jaffrey. Shelly enjoyed going out to eat with her family and friends, and playing scrabble with her sister. She loved riding motorcycles, and touring around the state of Vermont.
In addition to her parents, Shelly was also predeceased by her sister, Claire Bavaria.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Joseph Ascani, and by her son Perry Ascani and his fiancé Kya Roumimper, all of Jaffrey; her 2 sisters, Jeanne Witty of Sharon, NH and Gerelyn Munger of Virginia, and her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
At Shelly's request, there will be no calling hours.
A celebration of her life will take place when the Covid concerns subside, and it is safe to gather. It will be announced on her memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com
when deemed appropriate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions in memory of Shelly to either Kitty Rescue and Adoption, PO Box 468, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.
To share memories, photographs or condolences with Shelly's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
