Shirley C. Pulido, 87 , of Hancock, passed away peacefully at her home on March 20, 2020. She was born in Rochester, NY on April 29, 1932, the daughter of Joseph and Cecile Burke.
Shirley was a portrait painter who graduated from Cooper Union NY in 1956 and won a Fulbright Scholarship to Paris in 1957. Back in America she met her husband Numael, also a portrait painter, and both moved to Hancock, NH in 1970. In addition to their work, Shirley and her husband conducted very popular classes and workshops for the last 30 years.
In addition to her husband Numael Pulido, Shirley is survived by her cousins Karen Saudek of Montpelier, VT and Bob Remley of Rochester, NY.
Due to the present social circumstances, no service is planned for the time being.
To view Shirley's work please visit: https://www.fryfineart.com/project/the-life-and-work-of-shirley-and-numael-pulido/
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 26, 2020