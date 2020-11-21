Angels lifted Shirley R. (LaBounty) Burt to heaven where she is reunited with her husband, Howard O. Burt, Jr., and her oldest son, Timothy P. Burt, on November 19, 2020. She was ninety-three years at the time of her passing at Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough, NH.
Shirley was born June 9, 1927 in Swanzey, New Hampshire, daughter of Anna and Edward Labounty. She was one of seven children. As a young girl, she overcame polio, living on her family farm in Keene, NH, and went on to attend Keene State Teacher's College, graduating in 1949.
She was married to Howard ("Bud") Burt on June 17, 1950, and the couple raised five children. Shirley taught in the public schools of Hancock, Rindge, and Jaffrey for 36 years, retiring in 1985. She was an active member of the Rindge Woman's Club for many years, taking on the role as president and leading the organization during her tenure to several significant accomplishments. Shirley was a parishioner at St. Patrick's Church in Jaffrey, and volunteered at the Food Pantry.
Shirley will be terribly missed by Allyson Lewis (daughter) and her late husband John Lewis, Shelley Burt-Muzio (daughter) and her husband John; & Gary M. Burt (son), and his wife Susan, Derry NH, & Randy P. Burt, Rindge, NH and her sisters, Frances Pruett of Hampstead, NH and Janet Hadlock of Sparks, NV. And of course, by all of her 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend grateful appreciation to all the employees at SummerhIll, who provided loving care to Shirley over the last two years.
A graveside service for immediate family is planned for November 24 at Hillside Cemetery in Rindge. The family plans on a memorial mass to that will be scheduled next spring, after the pandemic has passed.
