Sidney Anne Smith Walker, resident of RiverMead, died on October 21, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Sid was born in Montclair, NJ, on June 8, 1919, the third of four children. She adored her Irish Terrier, Rudy, and spent summers in S. Dartmouth, MA, with family. She graduated from Milton Academy in 1937 and Smith College (1941) with a BA in Art History. She taught art to grade schoolers at The Brearley School in NYC before joining the Navy in 1943 as a Lieutenant Junior Grade. She initially trained Waves in Northampton, MA, before she was posted to Convoy and Routing at the Headquarters of the Commander in Chief of the Tenth Fleet in Washington, DC, where she tracked German submarines off the East Coast.



In the immediate aftermath of the hurricane of 1944, she was married to Winthrop Brooks Holt Walker (Portland, ME) at S. Dartmouth, MA, initially raising her daughters in Cape Elizabeth, ME, and then Lincoln, MA. In 1995, she and Wink moved to Harrisville, NH, where she was active in the Peterborough Unitarian Church, took art classes at the Sharon Arts Center and sang in the Monadnock Chorus. In 2003 they moved into RiverMead where she was a member of the Performing Arts Committee, and well into her late 90's participated in yoga, pool aerobics, and senior exercises.



She will be remembered for her spunk, her generosity of spirit, her good humor, and her acceptance of change and the unanticipated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store