Sirkka Tuomi Holm was born August 15, 1920 in Virginia, Minnesota. She died October 27, 2020 in the Summerhill Assisted Living and Memory Care Community, Peterborough, NH. She was predeceased by her parents, Juhan Tuomi and Fanny Kytola who had emigrated from Finland in the late 1800's and met and married in the United States; as well as by her first husband, Robert (Bob) Lee who died in 1971, and by her second husband, Taisto Holm who died in 2014. Sirkka had no children.



Sirkka's family subsequently moved from Minnesota to Lanesville, Massachusetts and then to Warren, Ohio. She grew up hearing only Finnish at home, and learned English in elementary school where the foreign born class, representing many foreign languages, was taught English for a six weeks period. Her family was enmeshed in the Finnish Hall, where she was exposed to plays and poetry, learned to write Finnish; and was indoctrinated in pro-union politics, learning about the Scottsboro Boys and Sacco & Vanzetti. The family moved to Baltimore seeking work after union organizing resulted in her parents being fired from their jobs. Here Sirkka attended the Peabody Conservatory of Music where she studied drama and acted in summer stock.



During World War II, Sirkka joined the WACS (Women's Army Corps) and served in supply for the Signal Corps. She was sent overseas on the Queen Mary, fitted out as a troop ship. She endured the German bombing of London prior to the Allies invasion of Normandy, and in fact, landed at Normandy in the second wave. She served at Saint-Lo and in Paris after its capture. Her return for discharge was aboard the Queen Elizabeth, not outfitted as a troop ship, but with clean sheets and meals served on china.



Following her military service Sirkka studied theatre at Carnegie Tech in Pittsburg on her GI Bill and then moved to New York City, working in the American Theatre Wing, and playing three years of summer stock.



Returning to Baltimore she married, in 1954, Robert Lee, a labor organizer and bookstore manager. During the McCarthy period's attacks on foreigners, Sirkka was called to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee where she was declared an un-corporative witness. As a result both Sirkka and her parents were fired from their jobs.



Also, while in Baltimore, Sirkka was involved in community organizing, taking Finnish oral histories and beginning her literary career writing for the Tyomies-Eteenpain, a Finnish newspaper published in Wisconsin. After a 1979 trip to Finland she wrote of her experiences. After this publication, she was contacted by Taisto Holm who was interested in her writing. They were married in 1980. She then began writing a monthly article, "Past & Present", for the Finnish American Reporter. In this activity, she was joined was joined by Taisto who translated Finnish-English writings, as well as providing history essays.



By the early 1980's Sirkka and Taisto had picked Francestown for retirement. Taisto, a home-builder, now built their retirement home, completed in 1985. Here, Sirkka again became involved in her community, serving on the Conservation Commission, working part-time at the George Holmes Bixby Memorial Library, learning at the women's "Tuesday Academy" and a quarterly poetry group, continuing to write her monthly article for the Finnish American Reporter and being involved with the Francestown Chapter of the Democratic Party. Throughout her life Sirkka has mentored many women in these areas of interest. Sirkka was pleased to have submitted her November's Finnish American Reporter article on the women's right to vote and to have herself voted absentee in the 2020 election.



