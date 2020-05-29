Spencer Charles Brookes II, 81, longtime resident of Wilton, NH died on May 24, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 18, 1939, the son of Spencer Albert and Albertine (Laberge) Brookes. He was a graduate of South Portland Maine High School and Ricker College and completed graduate work at the University of Vermont.
He taught mathematics at Gorham High School (Maine), Wilton High School, Mascenic High School, and retired after a thirty-year career at North Middlesex Regional High School.
Spencer was an active participant in the life of Wilton and served as a library trustee, a member of the Budget Committee, a member and chair of the Conservation Commission, and a worker in the community garden. He was a member of the Souhegan Valley Land Trust and the Big Tree Committee. After following Extension programs, he qualified as an Advanced Master Gardener and Tree Steward. He was also a volunteer for the American Red Cross and was sent to work as a trainer at disasters including 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Homer.
He is survived by his sister Allene Bowler, his wife Mary Ellen (L'Abbe), his daughter Anna Brookes and her husband Glenn Barker, his son Dr. Edwin Brookes and his wife Dr. Carolyn Dicus Brookes, and grandchildren Andrew and Ian Barker and Cassidy and Hugh Brookes.
A private family service will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to the Open Cupboard Food Pantry, 6 Burns Hill Road, Wilton, NH 03086. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith- heald.com
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on May 29, 2020.